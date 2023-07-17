China says to restart satellite network coordination talks with South Korea
China and South Korea have agreed to restart satellite network coordination talks, China's industry ministry said on Monday.
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the matter was discussed at a meeting between its radio bureau, and the radio bureau of South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT.
