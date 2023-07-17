Business Briefs

MLR Auto Ltd, an arm of Greaves Electric Mobility, on Monday said it has partnered with financing platform and lifecycle management service provider Vidyuttech for financing its electric three-wheelers.

Under the partnership, Vidyuttech (VT) will offer flexible financing for electric three-wheeler portfolios making upfront cost 40 per cent lower. It will also provide a pay-per-km battery lease, MLR Auto said in a statement.

''This partnership will provide our customers with accessible and hassle-free financing options, simplifying their transition to electric three-wheelers and contributing to a more sustainable and emission-free future,'' MLR Auto CEO and Wholetime Director Nirmal NR said.

**** *Inox Wind gets certification for a 3 MW wind turbine from TUV SUD Inox Wind on Monday said it has received a certification for its 3 MW wind turbine with a booster capacity of up to 3.3 MW.

The company has received the notification from TUV SUD, which is a leading global certification body based in Germany, Inox Wind said in a statement.

This certification signifies that the prototype turbine has successfully met the requirements for serial production and commissioning. The IEC 61400-22, and the Type Certificate'' issued is valid worldwide, it said.

**** *MakeMyTrip Foundation commits Rs 5 cr for flood relief in HP, Uttarakhand MakeMyTrip Foundation on Monday said it has committed Rs 5 crore towards relief efforts in flood-affected Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The public charitable trust, supported by online travel services firm MakeMyTrip, said it will work with a network of on-ground partners, government bodies, experts, NGOs, and locals to help operationalise immediate relief efforts in the two states. ''The current situation in these mountain states is trying and requires a collective effort by each and every one of us. Small contributions will go a long way in aiding the emergency response action and enhance the quality of lives of the local communities, which play host to us when we visit their home state,'' MakeMyTrip founder and Chairman, and Trustee, MakeMyTrip Foundation Deep Kalra said in a statement.

**** *Mercedes-Benz India opens bookings for new GLC, to launch next month New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Mercedes-Benz India on Monday announced the opening of bookings for its new GLC luxury SUV, which will be launched next month.

The new GLC will make its India debut on August 9 and bookings can be made with a payment of Rs 1.5 lakh across Mercedes-Benz India's franchise partner network and digitally, at the company's online store, it said in a statement.

''GLC has been Mercedes-Benz' highest selling SUV in India and a key SUV across all global markets,'' Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO, Santosh Iyer said, adding with larger dimensions and user-focussed tech innovations, among others, the new offering would continue ''the GLC's success story''.

The new GLC will be available in two variants -- GLC 300 4MATIC and GLC 220d 4MATIC, featuring all-wheel 4MATIC technology as standard, the company said.

