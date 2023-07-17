Bajaj Markets Partners with SBI General Insurance

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has joined hands with SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. to offer consumers motor and health insurance plans. One can purchase SBI General Insurance policies starting at a nominal price of Rs. 53 with coverage options ranging up to Rs. 2 Crores. These plans are available to purchase on the Bajaj Markets platform. A consumer can choose from a wide range of insurance products that offer substantial coverage for up to 3 years. Along with comprehensive protection, all these plans offer various benefits as shown below.

• SBI General Health Insurance 1. Starting Premium: Rs. 53 2. What's Covered: a. Cashless services at 20,000+ network hospitals b. Sum insured up to Rs. 2 Crores • SBI General Four-wheeler Insurance 1. Starting Premium: Rs. 2,094 2. What's Covered: a. Personal Accident Cover up to Rs. 15 Lakhs b. Access to 5900+ network garages • SBI General Two-wheeler Insurance 1. Starting Premium: Rs. 457 2. What's Covered: a. Third-party liability, own-damage, and comprehensive insurance b. Cashless repairs at 1000+ network garages One can explore SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd.'s car insurance, bike insurance, and health insurance plans on Bajaj Markets along with other policies. These products can be purchased at nominal premium prices in exchange for holistic coverage. The coverage options include vehicular damage, hospitalisation coverage, roadside assistance, road ambulance services, etc.

Moreover, the purchasing process on Bajaj Markets reflects convenience and promptness. One has to complete merely 5 steps to acquire the protection and security of a reliable insurance policy.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities. Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store.

