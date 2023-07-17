foundit's Triumph 3.0 Bridging the Gap with 1000+ Opportunities for Inclusive Hiring for Women, LGBTQIA+, and PwD Communities

• The three-day virtual career fair aims to connect job seekers with top companies across IT, BPO, BFSI, Sales, HR, and Admin functions. • Triumph 1.0 and 2.0 had phenomenal success with over 2 lac+ registrations, 15K+ job applications, and 11K+ registered job seekers. • Distinguished guest speakers, including Deepali Naair from CK Birla Group, Bhavya Misra from Lenovo India, and Dr. Ishani Roy from Serein will share their insights and expertise. foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), India's leading talent platform, today announced the launch of Triumph 3.0, India's leading diversity and inclusion event. Building on the success of its previous editions, Triumph 3.0 aims to promote and enable diversity in recruitment, hosting over hundreds of job opportunities for women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) communities. This three-day virtual career fair will connect job seekers with leading organizations across IT, BPO, BFSI, Sales, HR, and Admin functions. With corporates like Aditya Birla Capital, Atos Global, Carillon/Legato, Enact, Johnson & Johnson, LTIMindtree, Quess Corp, Shure Audio Technologies Private Limited, and Tech Mahindra as hiring partners and Indian Women Institutional League (IWIL), Sappho for Equality, Samarthanam Trust and The Association of People with Disability (APD, India) as community partners, the event is scheduled for 27th-29th July 2023 this year. Triumph 3.0 will aim to empower job seekers by focusing on key segments such as Women Persons with Disabilities, LGBTQIA+ professionals, in addition to focusing on Age Diverse Talent, and Multicultural Workspaces. It will bring together diverse communities, opening doors to unique career paths, breaking barriers, and contributing to creating inclusive workplaces through captivating speaker sessions, pre-placement talks, and enlightening knowledge sessions. Furthermore, distinguished guest speakers such as Deepali Naair, Group CMO of CK Birla Group, Bhavya Misra Director & HR Head of Lenovo India, Sahil Sharma CHRO RateGain, and Dr. Ishani Roy CEO of Serein amongst others will share their insights and expertise across the segments. Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, expressed his pride in launching Triumph 3.0 for the third consecutive year, stating, ''We are incredibly excited to launch Triumph 3.0. At foundit, we firmly believe in creating equal opportunities for everyone in the workforce. Triumph 3.0 takes our commitment to diversity and inclusion to new heights, offering over hundreds of opportunities specifically tailored for women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and professionals with disabilities. They will have the chance to network with genuinely inclusive employers at this virtual career fair, enabling them to find the right fit for themselves. With the steadfast support of the community and our esteemed partners, we aim to carry out our committed efforts to promote inclusive workplaces.'' The event will pave way for a more diverse and equitable society with its tailored opportunities, support, and resources. It is not just a virtual career fair but a multi-faceted event that aims to provide job seekers with a transformational experience by raising awareness on the skills that can lead to rewarding job prospects. Moreover, the event will increase awareness and encourage a culture of inclusion and diversity in the workplaces of the hiring organizations. The previous editions, Triumph 1.0 & 2.0, garnered immense success with over 2 lac+ registration,15K+ job applications and 11K+ registered jobseekers along with 40+ niche customers from across verticals. Triumph 3.0 aims to surpass these numbers, with over 1 lac+ candidates expected to participate this year. Registrations for Triumph 3.0 are now open, and interested candidates can register for free at bit.ly/3JXlWJ8 . About foundit - APAC & Middle East foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. Since its inception, the company has been assisting over 75 million registered users in finding jobs, upskilling, and connecting with the right opportunities across 18 countries. Over the last two decades, the company has been a catalyst in the world of recruitment solutions with advanced technology, seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalized job searches and precision hiring. Visit: www.foundit.in/events/triumph | www.foundit.in.

Image: Triumph India's leading D&I Virtual Career Fair

