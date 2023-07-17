World economy in a difficult place but not destined to stay there - W.Bank chief
The world economy is in a difficult place but it is not destined to stay there, World Bank President Ajay Banga said on Monday. The World Bank last month cut its 2024 forecast for global economic growth to 2.4% from 2.7% earlier, citing global monetary tightening. We can change destiny, that's what we should think of right now," Banga said.
The World Bank last month cut its 2024 forecast for global economic growth to 2.4% from 2.7% earlier, citing global monetary tightening. "The fact is that the world economy is in a difficult place. It has outperformed what everybody has thought but it won't mean there won't be more challenges," Banga said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in the Indian city of Gandhinagar.
"Forecast is not equal to destiny. We can change destiny, that's what we should think of right now," Banga said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
