Left Menu

World economy in a difficult place but not destined to stay there - W.Bank chief

The world economy is in a difficult place but it is not destined to stay there, World Bank President Ajay Banga said on Monday. The World Bank last month cut its 2024 forecast for global economic growth to 2.4% from 2.7% earlier, citing global monetary tightening. We can change destiny, that's what we should think of right now," Banga said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:09 IST
World economy in a difficult place but not destined to stay there - W.Bank chief
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The world economy is in a difficult place but it is not destined to stay there, World Bank President Ajay Banga said on Monday.

The World Bank last month cut its 2024 forecast for global economic growth to 2.4% from 2.7% earlier, citing global monetary tightening. "The fact is that the world economy is in a difficult place. It has outperformed what everybody has thought but it won't mean there won't be more challenges," Banga said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in the Indian city of Gandhinagar.

"Forecast is not equal to destiny. We can change destiny, that's what we should think of right now," Banga said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023