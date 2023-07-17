Left Menu

Royal Orchid launches a 68-room property in suburban Juhu Hospitality chain Royal Orchid on Monday said it has launched a 68-room property in suburban Juhu.Regenta Place The Emerald is the groups maiden property in the financial capital and will be targeted at both leisure and business travellers, as per a statement.

Tata Motors on Monday launched a new range of genset in India suited for diverse applications.

The new range of genset -- designed, developed and tested at Tata Motors' R&D facility -- are CPCB IV+ (Central Pollution Control Board IV+) compliant and are available in 25kVA to 125kVA configurations, the company said in a statement.

The gensets deliver enhanced performance, are more fuel-efficient and come with a strong block loading capability that ensures lower operating costs and uninterrupted power delivery for businesses, Tata Motors Senior Vice President, Spares and Non-Vehicular Business – Commercial Vehicles, R Ramakrishnan said.

***** *SPJIMR alumnus Sunil Bhatia commits Rs 10 cr to fund innovation, startup initiatives Mumbai-based B-school SPJIMR on Monday said its alumnus Sunil Bhatia has committed Rs 10 crore to fund innovation and startup initiatives.

Bhatia, an alumnus of the 1989 batch, has been associated with IBM, Infogain and Accenture, as per a statement. ***** *Tata Tech launches platform to help engineering students Tata Technologies on Monday announced the launch of a platform to help engineering students showcase their creativity and innovative solutions. Christened ''Innovent'', the initiative also involves a contest where youngsters, including women engineers and specially-abled team members, can present solutions to address real-life challenges faced by the manufacturing Industry, as per a statement. ***** *Royal Orchid launches a 68-room property in suburban Juhu Hospitality chain Royal Orchid on Monday said it has launched a 68-room property in suburban Juhu.

''Regenta Place The Emerald'' is the group's maiden property in the financial capital and will be targeted at both leisure and business travellers, as per a statement.

