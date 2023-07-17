Left Menu

Samsung expands ViewFinity monitor lineup with new 5K model

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:30 IST
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung has announced the global availability of its 27-inch ViewFinity S9 (S90PC model) monitor with 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution. It will be available for purchase globally from June 26, 2023.

The 27-inch ViewFinity S9 monitor allows professionals to work on ultra-high resolution content without zooming in, allowing them to see their projects in 5K while still keeping all their editing tools visible on screen.

For the first time in the industry, Samsung's ViewFinity S9 uses the Smart Calibration feature controlled with smartphones. The feature allows users to customize their monitor's screen for precise settings without expensive, complex calibration equipment when needed.

"Our new 5K monitor is designed to deliver the highest performance and best experience for professionals in creative and visual industries. With the ViewFinity lineup, we will provide creatives with top-notch visual experiences, along with the lifelike color clarity and versatile connectivity they need to achieve the best in any project," said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Further, Samsung's ViewFinity S9 monitor offers versatile connectivity options to accommodate both Mac and Windows PC users. With Thunderbolt 4 and mini DisplayPort inputs, the monitor ensures seamless connectivity and compatibility with a variety of devices. The Thunderbolt 4 compatibility allows for convenient device charging with up to 90W of power delivery and enables high-speed data transfers at speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

Another striking feature of the ViewFinity S9 is its built-in 4K SlimFit camera that connects effortlessly via pogo pin, eliminating the need for additional cables or equipment. The camera can be tilted to suit the angle of the monitor, providing flexibility and convenience for users.

The ViewFinity S9 boasts a slim metal design that goes with any space. The monitor features height adjustable stand and built-in speakers with Adaptive Sound+ that automatically adjust noise levels.

