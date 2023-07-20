SCOREBORAD: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1

Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Thursday. India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 52 Rohit Sharma batting 63 Extras: (lb-4, nb-2) 6 Total: 121/0 in 26 overs Bowling: Kemar Roach 6-1-34-0, Alzarri Joseph 6-0-30-0, Shannon Gabriel 4-0-24-0, Jomel Warrican 5-1-17-0, Jason Holder 5-1-12-0.

