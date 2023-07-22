Left Menu

Memories helping us understand world get stored long-term, new research proposes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 18:31 IST
Memories helping us understand world get stored long-term, new research proposes
  • Country:
  • India

How useful a memory is in helping us understand the world determines where in our brain it resides, according to new research aiming to provide a better explanation of memory storage in brain.

Under the classical view of systems consolidation, over time, all memories are known to move from their initial storage location of the hippocampus to the neocortex.

However, research has shown that certain memories continue to reside in the hippocampus despite passage of time.

This research from Howard Hughes Medical Institute, US, in collaboration with the University College, London, UK, puts forward a mathematical neural network theory, according to which a memory consolidates to the neocortex, the permanent residence, only if it improves generalisation. It is published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

Generalisation is constructed from the reliable and predictable aspects of a memory that enable us to apply them to other situations and help us make sense of the world. For example, a canyon is seen to predict the presence of water.

This is different from episodic memories, which are detailed recollections of the past having unique features, such as an individual memory of hiking to a particular canyon and stumbling upon a body of water.

Under this theory, consolidation involves creating a new memory generalised from previous memories, rather than just copying memories from one part of the brain to another.

How much material that memory provides for generalisation determines if it gets to be consolidated or continues to stay in the hippocampus, and not its age, the study found using neural networks.

Following up this theoretical proposition with experimental studies is the next step for this research, including testing the authors' models of how the brain might distinguish between predictable and unpredictable aspects of memories while regulating consolidation.

Understanding how memory, including its storage, works is integral to comprehending cognition, with potential importance in human mental health and artificial intelligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023