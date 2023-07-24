Left Menu

India to launch seven satellites from Singapore on July 30

India would launch PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite from Singapore, along with six co-passengers, from the first launchpad of the ISROs Sriharikota spaceport at 6.30 am on July 30. The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between Singapores Defence Science and Technology Agency DSTA representing the Government of Singapore and ST Engineering.

Updated: 24-07-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:57 IST
India would launch PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite from Singapore, along with six co-passengers, from the first launchpad of the ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport at 6.30 am on July 30. The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at one metre resolution at full polarimetry.

The NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector undertaking under the Department of Space, procured the PSLV-C56 to deploy the 360-kg DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency headquartered here, tweeted on Monday.

The six co-passenger satellites are: VELOX-AM, a technology demonstration microsatellite, Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite, SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload, NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations, Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit, and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite developed under an International collaboration, according to Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO. The PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

