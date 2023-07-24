Left Menu

Goodbye Blue Bird: Twitter rebranded to X | All you need to know

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:31 IST
Goodbye Blue Bird: Twitter rebranded to X | All you need to know
Image Credit: Twitter
  • Country:
  • United States

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled a new logo for Twitter, bidding adieu to the iconic blue bird. The move came as no shock as Musk previously dropped hints regarding the rebranding.

The once familiar blue bird logo has disappeared from the official Twitter handle's profile picture. With the new logo now active, visitors to X.com are now being redirected to twitter.com.

Musk has referred to the newly introduced 'X' logo as "interim," hinting that further updates or changes might be in the pipeline.

Twitter users were quick to react to the platform's rebranding and unveiling of the X logo. While some users praised the move, others expressed confusion and nostalgia for the familiar blue bird logo that had symbolized Twitter for over a decade. The term 'interim' has also fueled discussions, with many speculating about what the next stages of the rebranding process will entail.

The coming days will reveal how users adapt to the transformation and whether 'X' will be able to carve out its own distinct identity in the competitive landscape of social media platforms.

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023