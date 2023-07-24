Goodbye Blue Bird: Twitter rebranded to X | All you need to know

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled a new logo for Twitter, bidding adieu to the iconic blue bird. The move came as no shock as Musk previously dropped hints regarding the rebranding.

The once familiar blue bird logo has disappeared from the official Twitter handle's profile picture. With the new logo now active, visitors to X.com are now being redirected to twitter.com.

Musk has referred to the newly introduced 'X' logo as "interim," hinting that further updates or changes might be in the pipeline.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Twitter users were quick to react to the platform's rebranding and unveiling of the X logo. While some users praised the move, others expressed confusion and nostalgia for the familiar blue bird logo that had symbolized Twitter for over a decade. The term 'interim' has also fueled discussions, with many speculating about what the next stages of the rebranding process will entail.

The coming days will reveal how users adapt to the transformation and whether 'X' will be able to carve out its own distinct identity in the competitive landscape of social media platforms.