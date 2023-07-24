Left Menu

NeGD holds 38th batch of CISO Deep-Dive training programme

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:41 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative of MeitY was conceptualised with the mission to spread awareness about cyber-crime and build capacities of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and frontline IT officials, across all government departments, for ensuring adequate safety measures to combat the growing menace – Organizations need to defend their digital infrastructures and become future-ready in tackling cyber-attacks.

National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under its Capacity Building scheme, organised the 38th batch of CISO Deep-Dive training programme from 24th-28th July 2023 at Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The course was inaugurated with 23 participants from Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The purpose of the program is to spread awareness, build capacity as well as enable Government departments on steps that need to be taken to create a cyber resilient eco system. This programme aims to sensitize and orient participants on cyber safety and security in taking Digital India programme forward for integrated delivery of various Govt. services to citizens, present a holistic information and knowledge and understanding about cyber security, spreading awareness, build capacities as well as enable government departments to look after their cyber hygiene, safety, and security.

Launched in 2018, the CISO training is the first-of-its-kind of partnership between the Government and industry consortium under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Since June 2018 until July 2023, NeGD has efficaciously conducted 38 batches of CISO deep-dive training programmes for over 1,464 CISOs and frontline IT officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

