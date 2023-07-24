Cognizant, Gilead extend partnership with 5 year service pact estimated at USD 800 mn

Tech major Cognizant has expanded its partnership with Gilead Sciences, and will manage the bio-pharmaceutical firm's global IT infrastructure while leading digital transformation initiatives, under a 5-year service pact estimated at USD 800 million.

The collaboration is aimed at enabling Gilead to streamline various parts of its business with the goal of faster time-to-market of various medicines for life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, and cancer.

''Cognizant today announced an expansion of its relationship with Gilead Sciences... Under the agreement, Cognizant will manage Gilead's global IT infrastructure, platforms, applications and advanced analytics, and lead initiatives designed to accelerate its digital transformation,'' according to a statement.

The agreement includes renewal and expansion of Cognizant services for a total expected value of USD 800 million over the next five years.

Gilead is a leading biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases.

The pharmaceutical industry has traditionally been slower to adopt digital transformation journeys compared to other industries. Gilead has partnered with Cognizant for more than three years to adopt cutting-edge technologies designed to drive better business outcomes. This includes supporting enabling technologies for running business operations, new product launches and improving IT processes for efficient research, manufacturing, and commercialisation of its products.

''Through this collaboration, Cognizant has provided critical expertise to progress our digital transformation journey while enabling stable, secure operations. This has allowed us to advance research and commercialisation of transformative treatments for some of the world's most challenging diseases,'' Marc Berson, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Gilead Sciences said.

Cognizant will continue to support Gilead in expanding cloud operations, enhancing internal and external client experience, digitally transforming business, data and analytics services.

''Working together our teams will be leveraging the latest technologies from automation to cloud computing, and Generative AI to help Gilead bring its products to market faster, more efficiently, and with higher customer satisfaction,'' Surya Gummadi, Executive Vice President and President, Cognizant Americas said.

