NSA Ajit Doval bats for collective steps to overcome cybersecurity challenges

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday called for collective efforts to deal with challenges emanating from cybersecurity at the Friends of BRICS meeting in Johannesburg. In the meeting, the issue of cybersecurity was discussed at length, they said.The National Security Advisor NSA also highlighted the need for collective efforts to deal with the challenges emanating from cybersecurity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:53 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday called for collective efforts to deal with challenges emanating from cybersecurity at the Friends of BRICS meeting in Johannesburg. He highlighted that the gravity of cyber risks will increase exponentially with the advent of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, Big Data and Internet of Things.

He also highlighted the linkages between cyber criminals and terrorists, including the use of cyberspace for financing, money laundering, radicalising, lone wolf attacks, recruitment and secured communications, officials said. Doval noted that younger populations are particularly susceptible to the spread of extremist ideologies through use of social media sites because they are technology savvy and have impressionable minds. In the meeting, the issue of cybersecurity was discussed at length, they said.

The National Security Advisor (NSA) also highlighted the need for collective efforts to deal with the challenges emanating from cybersecurity. Besides Doval, South African Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security Agency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Russia's Nikolai Patrushev, China's Wang Yi were also present. National Security Advisors of Belarus, Burundi, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Cuba were also present at the meeting.

Officials said India will always work closely with the Global South, which needs to overcome limitations of resources. The NSA also held several bilaterals with his counterparts from BRICS and Friends of BRICS countries. South Africa is hosting the BRICS Summit next month.

