Torrent Power launches EV charging stations
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Torrent Power on Monday announced its foray into the electric mobility infrastructure sector, unveiling its four EV charging stations in Ahmedabad.
The initial set of 4 EV charging stations has been set up in Ahmedabad and 2 more are likely to be launched in Surat soon. The company has collaborated with SIEMENS for developing the EV charging network.
Torrent Power, with a turnover of Rs 25,694 crore, is the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group with group revenues of Rs 37,500 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SIEMENS
- Torrent Group
- Surat
- Torrent Power
- Ahmedabad
- Rs 37
- 500
- Rs 25
- 694
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guj: S Jaishankar lands in Ahmedabad, to file nomination for Rajya Sabha election on Monday
Gujarat: S Jaishankar in Ahmedabad, to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls
1 person killed as 3-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad; 5 people rescued
Sanjay Dutt & Jay Patel inaugurates Ahmedabad’s new Sports hang-out Arena run by women
Property Share facilitates investors in acquiring Rs 370 cr worth leased office assets in Bengaluru