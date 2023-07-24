EMBARGOED-LVMH strikes Paris Olympic Games sponsorship deal

Left Menu

Updated: 24-07-2023 22:06 IST
  • France

Luxury giant LVMH unveiled on Monday a deal to sponsor next year's Olympic Games in Paris with top fashion brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, Moet Hennessy champagne and spirits labels and jeweller Chaumet, which will design medals for the event. The group will also sponsor athletes, including French swimmer Leon Marchand, and its beauty retailer Sephora will sponsor the Olympic torch relay, LVMH said.

Terms of the deal, which was negotiated by Antoine Arnault, one of the five children and heirs of LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, were not revealed. It has been expected to cost around 150 million euros ($166 million) and involve promotions focused on the group as well as its largest fashion and champagne labels, a person close to the negotiations said in May.

($1 = 0.9028 euros)

