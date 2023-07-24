Left Menu

South Zone beat North Zone by 185 runs via VJD method

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:33 IST
Pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa snapped five wickets to complement the superb performance of the batters as South Zone notched up a 185-run win over North Zone via the VJD Method in a rain-hit match of the Deodhar Trophy here on Monday.

Opting to bat, South Zone posted 303 for 8, riding on a solid batting display by the top-order led by Rohan Kunnummal (70), skipper Mayank Agarwal (64) and N Jagadeesan (72).

In reply, North Zone folded for just 60 in 23 overs with pacer Kaverappa (5/17) returning with a five-wicket haul.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/8), Vasuki Koushik (1/11), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (1/12) and Washington Sundar (1/12) were also among wickets.

Mandeep Singh (18) and Shubham Khajuria (10) were the only batters to reach double figures for North Zone.

Brief Score: South Zone 303 for 8 in 50 overs (Kunnummal 70, skipper Mayank Agarwal 64 and N Jagadeesan 72; Rishi Dhawan 2/30) beat North Zone 60 all out in 23 overs (Mandeep Singh 18; Vidhwath Kaverappa 5/17) by 185 runs via VJD Method.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

