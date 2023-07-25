Left Menu

US to send up to USD 400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say

The Biden administration is sending up to USD 400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defence systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones, US officials said Monday, as attacks in the war escalated to include strikes in Moscow and Crimea.The package includes an array of ammunition ranging from missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System HIMARS and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System NASAMS to Stingers and Javelins.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2023 04:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 04:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The package includes an array of ammunition — ranging from missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to Stingers and Javelins. The weapons are being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to quickly take items from its own stocks and deliver them to Ukraine, often within days.

Officials said the US is also sending howitzer artillery rounds and 32 Stryker armoured vehicles, along with demolition equipment, mortars, Hydra-70 rockets and 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

The Hornets are tiny nano-drones that are used largely for intelligence gathering. Ukraine has also gotten them in the past from other Western allies. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid package has not yet been announced.

Overall the US has provided more than USD 41 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. The latest package of weapons comes as a Ukrainian drone struck an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea and Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow. Russian media reported that one of the drones fell near the city centre, not far from the towering Defence Ministry building.

Ukrainian authorities didn't immediately claim responsibility for the strike, which was the second drone attack on the Russian capital this month.

Russia's military, meanwhile, unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with exploding drones. The strike was the latest in a barrage of attacks that has damaged portions of the port in the past week. The Kremlin has described the strikes as retribution for last week's Ukrainian strike on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

