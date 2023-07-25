Left Menu

Airtel Business connects over 20 million devices through its IoT solutions

New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:03 IST
Representative Image. Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Business, the B2B division of Bharti Airtel, has consolidated its leadership in cellular IoT deployment by becoming the first enterprise in the country to connect over 20 million devices via its IoT solutions.

Airtel IoT offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that cater to enterprises across a wide range of industries - from automobile and energy to utilities, logistics, financial services, and manufacturing. The platform empowers businesses with a secure and dedicated private network that facilitates the safe transmission of customer data across all connected devices.

One of the recent successes of Airtel IoT deployment is its collaboration with Secure Meters, a renowned name in the smart metering industry. Together, they joined forces to deploy an impressive 1.3 million smart meters in Bihar, leveraging Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology.

Airtel Business has also partnered with TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), a joint venture between the Government of Odisha and Tata Power, to deploy an impressive 200,000 Smart Meters in the state.

Matter Motor Works has also partnered with Airtel to deploy its IoT solution in Matter AERA, India's first and only geared electric motorbike. The partnership plant to power 300,000 bikes through cellular IoT over the next three years.

"IoT is a key pillar in India's digital growth journey and, as a brand powering this journey with our future-ready technology solutions for connected devices, we are delighted to achieve this significant milestone of 20 million connected devices on our platform. With efficient and cost-effective automated IoT solutions, we are at the forefront of empowering enterprises to extend their reach to the remotest parts of the country on our secure platform as they scale their businesses," said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO, Airtel Business (India).

Airtel Business's future-ready, scalable and secure Airtel IoT platform offers customized solutions for each unique IoT requirement of enterprises across 5G, 4G, NB-IoT, 2G and satellite. The platform also allows enterprises to seamlessly manage all their connected devices through a user-friendly connectivity management portal - Airtel IoT Hub. The portal also offers advanced analytics tools like diagnostics, live session checks and real-time data-usage monitoring amongst many others.

