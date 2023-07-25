Left Menu

Airtel Business connects over 20 million devices via IoT solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 13:21 IST
Airtel Business connects over 20 million devices via IoT solutions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that its B2B division has become the first ICT service provider in the country to connect over 20 million devices through its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Airtel Business is the business-to-business (B2B) division of telecom company Bharti Airtel.

Airtel IoT enables enterprises across industries such as automobile, energy, utilities, logistics, financial services, manufacturing and others with a secure and dedicated private network for the safe transmission of all customer data across connected devices.

Recent key wins for Airtel IoT deployment include a partnership with Secure Meters for the deployment of 1.3 million smart meters in Bihar on NB-IoT, a partnership with TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited for the deployment of 200,000 smart meters in Odisha, as well as a pact with Matter Motor Works to power 300,000 bikes through cellular IoT.

''IoT is a key pillar in India's digital growth journey and, as a brand powering this journey with our future-ready technology solutions for connected devices, we are delighted to achieve this significant milestone of 20 million connected devices on our platform,'' Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO, Airtel Business (India), said in a statement.

Airtel will continue to partner with enterprises to enable their digital transformation journey with its innovative IoT solutions, Lakshminarayanan added.

With a wide suite of solutions such as asset tracking, vehicle telematics, industrial asset monitoring, smart metering, among others, Airtel Business's integrated IoT platform offers customised solutions for IoT requirements of enterprises across 5G, 4G, NB-IoT (NarrowBand-Internet of Things), 2G and satellite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023