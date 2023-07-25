Google Docs adds option to display line numbers within document

Google is adding a new option to display line numbers within Docs that are set to paged mode. Adding line numbers will make it easier for users to reference specific content positions in documents, particularly when collaborating on long or complex content.

The line numbers are automatically generated and appear alongside each line in the document. Users can configure line numbers for the entire document, a specific page, or even a particular section, making it adaptable to various document structures and needs. Furthermore, the line numbers are preserved when printing the document.

To enable line numbers in a Google Doc, follow these simple steps. After adding content to a document, select Tools > Line numbers > “Show line numbers. You can modify the line numbering mode and determine what portion of the Doc you want numbers applied to.

The new feature complements previous updates that give you more control over formatting in Google Docs, such as viewing non-printing characters and enhancements to content organization

The rollout of this Google Docs feature will be gradual, with visibility for users in Rapid Release domains beginning on July 24, 2023, and for users in Scheduled Release domains starting on August 7, 2023. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.