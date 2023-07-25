US STOCKS-Dow futures lackluster after scorching rally; Big Tech earnings in focus

Dow futures were subdued on Tuesday, lagging Wall Street peers after the blue-chip index logged a terrific 11-day rally, while investors awaited quarterly earnings from megacap technology companies.

The earnings from Google-owner Alphabet and Microsoft, due after the bell, will be a test for their hefty valuations. The megacaps rose 0.7% each in premarket trading. The U.S. tech giants are expected to signal an end to a nearly year-long slowdown in their cloud businesses as signs of economic resilience encourage clients to boost technology spending, while a pickup in digital ads will also aid their profits.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has rallied 34.3% this year, helped by outsized gains in rate-sensitive megacap growth companies on optimism over artificial intelligence and hopes of an end to the Fed's tightening cycle. Visa, Verizon Communications, Texas Instruments , Biogen, General Electric and General Motors are also set to report their results later in the day.

Also in focus is a widely expected announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. At 05:12 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.13%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 56.25 points, or 0.36%.

All three indexes kicked off the busy earnings and data week higher in the previous session, with a jump in oil major Chevron helping Dow log its longest winning streak in over six years. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as Alibaba and Bilibili added 1.5% and 3.5%, respectively, as investors cheered pledges of support in the readout from an earlier-than-expected Politburo meeting in China.

On tap at 10:00 a.m. ET is the consumer confidence data that is expected to rise to 111.8 in July from 109.7 in June.

