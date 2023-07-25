Left Menu

SpaceX targets July 26 for Falcon Heavy launch of Hughes JUPITER 3 satellite

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:37 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, July 26 for Falcon Heavy's launch of Hughes Network Systems' JUPITER 3 satellite to orbit. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

JUPITER 3, also called EchoStar XXIV, is the largest commercial communications satellite ever built to enhance connectivity for HughesNet customers in the U.S. and Latin America with more broadband capacity and higher speed plans - some with speeds up to 100 Mbps. 

Additionally, JUPITER 3 will support applications such as in-flight Wi-Fi, enterprise networking and cellular backhaul for mobile network operators (MNOs) across North and South America.

SpaceX has completed the launch readiness review for this mission, the company announced on Twitter.

The launch window will open at 11:04 p.m. ET (03:04 UTC on July 27). The live coverage is scheduled to commence approximately 15 minutes before the launch.

Falcon Heavy is one of the world's most powerful operational rockets. Capable of lifting the equivalent weight of a fully loaded 737 jetliner - passengers, luggage, and fuel included - this powerful rocket is truly a technological marvel.

About eight minutes after the launch of the Hughes JUPITER 3 satellite, Falcon Heavy's side boosters will return to Earth and land on SpaceX's Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The boosters previously supported USSF-44 and USSF-67 missions.

