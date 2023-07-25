Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre to take craft closer to Moon

The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations, it said.The next firing, the TransLunar Injection TLI, is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST, said ISRO, which had launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon on July 14.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:01 IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre to take craft closer to Moon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO on Tuesday successfully performed the fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, setting the stage for its planned August 1 journey towards the Moon after leaving Earth's orbit. Each of these manoeuvres is meant to lift the spacecraft farther from Earth's orbit and closer to Moon's orbit.

The Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said the manoeuvre, which is known as Earth-bound perigee firing, was performed from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) located here.

''The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km X 236 km. The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations'', it said.

''The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST,'' said ISRO, which had launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon on July 14. An ISRO official told PTI that following the TLI, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft would leave Earth's orbit and follow a path that would take it to the vicinity of the Moon.

In other words, the spacecraft would begin its journey towards the Moon on August one, after leaving the Earth's orbit following the TLI maneuver, which would place it on ''lunar transfer trajectory''.

The ISRO has said it would attempt soft-landing of the lander on the Moon's surface on August 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023