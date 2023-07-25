Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher at open ahead of Big Tech results

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes crept higher at open on Tuesday, after a slew of companies forecast upbeat annual profits, while investors also awaited quarterly earnings reports from megacap technology companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.25 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 35,421.49.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.55 points, or 0.01%, at 4,555.19, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 34.37 points, or 0.24%, to 14,093.24 at the opening bell.

