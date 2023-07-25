Shares in Mexican airline Volaris fall more than 5% following Q2 results
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:48 IST
Shares in Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris fell more than 5% on Tuesday in early trading, a day after the publication of its second-quarter results.
The company posted a $5.5 million net profit in the second quarter, reversing losses from the year earlier period, while revenues rose 13%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement