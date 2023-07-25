Left Menu

Paytm E-commerce partners with NCCF, ONDC to sell tomatoes at Rs 70/kg in Delhi-NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:07 IST
Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd (PEPL) on Tuesday said it has partnered with ONDC and NCCF to sell tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg in Delhi-NCR.

On behalf of the central government, co-operatives National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and NAFED are already selling tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg to retail consumers through mobile vans in Delhi-NCR and a few select cities.

In a statement, PEPL said it will sell ''tomatoes (at) Rs 70 per kilogram through National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) for users in Delhi-NCR on Paytm ONDC.'' With this, users can only buy two kgs of tomatoes at Rs 140 per week with free delivery through ONDC on the Paytm app.

This move will benefit the users as retail prices of tomatoes in some cities have crossed Rs 200 per kg, the statement said.

The company spokesperson said, ''The rising prices of a kitchen essential like tomato has been affecting many across the country. With this collaboration between NCCF and ONDC, our users in Delhi-NCR can now easily get tomatoes at affordable prices.'' Backed by the Government of India, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been created to democratise the existing e-commerce ecosystem of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

