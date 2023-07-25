Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:50 IST
HCLTech launches global delivery center in Morocco
IT services company HCLTech on Tuesday launched its Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Rabat, Morocco, to drive transformation projects to clients across portfolio themes of digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software.

The centre is HCLTech's first facility in Morocco and is part of the company's nearshore strategy to serve global enterprises, according to a company release.

It will deliver transformation projects to clients across HCLTech's portfolio themes of digital, engineering, cloud, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and software.

The launch strengthens the company's global network of nearshore locations that have over 23,000 employees working on digital transformation projects for some of the world's biggest companies, the release said.

The launch follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between HCLTech and the Government of Morocco in 2022 to invest in the country's technology sector.

Access to a skilled talent pool and the prime geographic location make Morocco an ideal nearshore location for HCLTech, the company said.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, inaugurated the centre along with Ghita Mezzour, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

The investment from HCLTech will nurture the local technology ecosystem in Morocco, the company said.

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

