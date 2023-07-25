Left Menu

Cyient reports 46 pc rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 169 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:02 IST
Cyient reports 46 pc rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 169 crore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT solutions provider Cyient on Tuesday posted a 46 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 169 crore in the June quarter.

The net profit rose from about Rs 116 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

The revenue from operations rose about 35 per cent to Rs 1,686.5 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, up from Rs 1,250 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequentially, Cyient recorded a net profit rise of 3.6 per cent from Rs 163 crore, it said.

However, the revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal declined 3.7 per cent from Rs 1,751 crore in the March quarter.

The company won six large deals of about Rs 400 crore in the Digital, Engineering and Technology (DET) segment in the June quarter.

Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company, said the company ''witnessed positive Q1, FY24 results, with quarterly group revenue at USD 205.3 million (Rs 1,683 crore), up 28.6 per cent Y-o-Y in constant currency.'' ''We won six large deals in DET with a total contract potential of USD 48.8 million (Rs 400 crore) in this quarter. The order intake stood at USD 193.2 million (Rs 1,584 crore), up 32.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Our pipeline for the year looks robust,'' Bodanapu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023