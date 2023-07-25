Google Play Games Beta on PC expands to new regions; new games added
The Google Play Games beta on PC - an application that lets you browse, download, and play select mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop, is expanding to new regions. You can now access the gaming platform in more than 120 regions around the world.
Google has also added new titles to Play Games, with the latest being Free Fire MAX, which is now available in Malaysia and Taiwan and will expand to more regions in the coming weeks.
Further, Google is adding keyboard remapping capabilities, letting you customize which keys you want to use as controls and match them to your gameplay preferences. This feature will be available for select games on eligible devices.
Google said that it is opening up access to Play Games beta to more PCs
To access the beta, make sure your device meets the following minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 (v2004)
- Storage: Solid state drive (SSD) with 10 GB of available storage space
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable
- Processor: 4 CPU physical cores (some games require an Intel CPU)
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Windows admin account
- Hardware virtualization must be turned on
"Taking into account feedback from players and developers around the world, we've added hundreds of new games, expanded to new regions, made it accessible for more players, and rolled out a new feature to make gameplay even easier," Google wrote in a blog post.
