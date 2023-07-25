Over a dozen employees at realme India quit

Over a dozen employees, including some senior executives, are learnt to have resigned from smartphone maker realme India, two sources aware of the development said. Both sources confirmed that the employees have quit to join former realme CEO Madhav Sheth in his new organisation Honor Tech. ''There is Mass resignation at Realme India as several employees, including top directors, have joined Madhav Sheth at Honor Tech,'' according to a source. Senior officials who have resigned include former Realme Director Sales Dipesh Punamiya, who joined as AVP at Honor Tech in July.

An email query sent to realme did not elicit any reply.

Realme co-founder Sheth resigned from the company last month after five years of stint to start a new venture related to exports.

