BRIEF-Xinhua Says Wang Yi Calls For Joint Efforts To Address Global Security Challenges

Xinhua: * WANG YI ON TUESDAY CALLED FOR JOINT EFFORTS TO ADDRESS GLOBAL SECURITY CHALLENGES

* AFTER MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF DEVELOPMENT, BRICS COUNTRIES ARE IMPORTANT PLATFORM FOR EMERGING MARKETS & DEVELOPING COUNTRIES, SAID WANG YI * BRICS COUNTRIES ADVANCED COOPERATION WITH POLITICAL AND SECURITY COOPERATION, ECONOMIC COOPERATION & PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE EXCHANGES SAID WANG YI

* WANG YI CALLED FOR EFFORTS TO FOLLOW RIGHT DIRECTION IN FUTURE DEVELOPMENT OF BRICS COUNTRIES * TO COPE WITH SECURITY RISKS FACING WORLD, WANG YI CALLED FOR ADHERING TO MUTUAL RESPECT, ABIDING PRINCIPLES OF UNITED NATIONS CHARTER

* WANG YI URGED TO UPHOLD MULTILATERALISM, PRESERVE MULTILATERAL SYSTEM WITH UN AT ITS CORE AND RESIST UNILATERALISM AND HEGEMONIC PRACTICE * EFFORTS SHOULD BE MADE TO RESOLVE DIFFERENCES THROUGH DIALOGUE, WHILE ACTS OF "DECOUPLING" AND "DOUBLE STANDARDS" OPPOSED, WANG YI SAID

* WANG YI CALLED FOR EFFORTS TO CONTINUOUSLY DEEPEN SOUTH-SOUTH COOPERATION, JOINTLY SAFEGUARD NATIONAL SECURITY AND STABILITY * CHINA WILLING TO WORK WITH BRICS PARTNERS FOR MORE PRACTICAL COOPERATION IN ADDRESSING INTERNATIONAL SECURITY CHALLENGES, WANG YI SAID

