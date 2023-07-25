Left Menu

Prototype electric bus model arrives in Jammu; trials to begin soon

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:46 IST
Prototype electric bus model arrives in Jammu; trials to begin soon
  • Country:
  • India

A prototype electric bus model arrived here, and Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) is likely to commence its trial run soon, an official said on Tuesday.

The twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar are slated to receive a fleet of 200 electric buses under smart city projects.

Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 100 electric buses each in Jammu and Srinagar, while Chalo Mobility will provide consumer technology solutions, such as electronic ticket issuing machines (ETIMs), an Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS), a mobile app with mobile tickets and mobile passes platform, smart cards platform and cloud-based hosting.

''The trials will start soon after the prototype (model of E-bus) is officially received,'' said an official of JSCL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) constituted in August 2017 for the implementation of smart city development projects.

He said the operation of these eco-friendly buses will commence after successful trials and exploring the feasibility of routes and other modalities.

These electric buses are fitted with cutting-edge features, such as a panic button, location system, CCTV, stop request system and other security-related features, the official said.

The process also includes establishing a national common mobility card-compliant digital ticketing solution in both smart cities, he said, adding this would eliminate the need for paper tickets and make contactless ticketing a greener option.

''It will further play a significant role in saving on ticketing costs for the authority,'' he said.

He also mentioned that through mobile applications, passengers will get real-time tracking of buses, congestion status and expected time of arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023