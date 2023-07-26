Skip the Queue: Now Pre-Apply to IPOs with Motilal Oswal App’s Game-Changing Feature

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India In a latest development, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, introduced its latest feature "Pre-Apply to IPO" which allows Indian investors to apply for IPOs 3-4 days before they open for subscription to the general public. The Pre-Apply feature is developed with an aim to help investors put in their bids at the early stages so as to not miss out on any IPO due to time constraints. The feature is released for the updated version of the MO INVESTOR app, commonly known as MO App, for both Android and iOS versions. With more than 15 upcoming IPOs lined up this year, it is surely exciting to see how Motilal Oswal's pre-IPO bidding helps investors get a better chance at allotment. With this new, path-breaking feature, MO clients will now be able to place their bids for the IPOs 3-4 days in advance and will only be required to approve the UPI mandate request once the issue opens up for subscription.

While the last year was marked by some of the largest IPOs like Paytm (INR 18,300 Cr) and LIC (INR 21,000 Cr) and witnessed a listing of more than 138 companies, the first 6 months of 2023 witnessed a slump in the IPO market with very few new listings. However, with the markets hitting all-time highs once again, new companies have once again started flooding the Dalal Street with long-awaited IPOs, giving the opportunity for investors to once again find a way to invest at the early stages of fundamentally-strong companies.

With the IPO market active again, stock-brokers have also turned their focus towards attracting investors by simplifying the IPO application process. Speaking on how this revolutionary feature will make applying to IPOs easier and simpler for the new-to-market retail investors, Ajay Menon, Managing Director & CEO at MOFSL, said, "Our built-in Pre-Apply to IPO feature will help investors make smart investment decisions and execute them seamlessly. We don't want our investors to miss out on exciting IPO opportunities due to their busy schedules. We want our clients to analyse and decide which IPOs to apply for at their convenience and provide them a platform to apply to IPOs of their choice at a time of their choice. Our research helps with the analysis while our Pre-Apply to IPO feature helps with a seamless execution – even before the IPOs open up." Motilal Oswal – the 35-year-old broking house which is recognized globally for expert, research-backed advice, lives up to its tagline of "Solid Research, Solid Advice" by not only providing a platform for investors to participate in the upcoming IPOs but also ensuring that investors get all the relevant information for the upcoming IPOs in a single place on the MO app through blogs, articles and research reports.

With big names such as Tata Technologies and OYO planning to launch their IPOs soon, new investors would definitely be thrilled to try and test the new "Pre-Apply to IPO" feature on the MO app.

With recent IPOs like Ideaforge Technology and Cyient DLM rewarding the IPO subscribers with listing premiums of 93% and 52% respectively, it is beyond doubt that the IPO markets are on a roll. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, the latest IPO which listed today, fetched over 60% returns with a listing price of Rs. 40 against an IPO Price of Rs. 25. While the complete list of upcoming IPOs in 2023 isn't yet confirmed, all eyes are already set on the bigger players like Tata (Tata Technologies) which is coming out with its first IPO since 2004.

With the excitement surrounding the IPO markets at an all-time high, it is no surprise that Motilal Oswal expects its clients to make the most of the new "Pre-Apply to IPO" feature and onboard new clients looking to apply to the upcoming IPOs like Tata Technologies, Pharmeasy, Oyo and many more!

