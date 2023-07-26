Left Menu

Goa govt to introduce AI-based chatbots to interact with citizens: Minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-07-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 12:01 IST
Goa Information and Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte Image Credit: Twitter (@RohanKhaunte)
  Country:
  • India

Goa's Information and Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte has said his department will introduce the artificial intelligence-based chatbots to deliver services in a more efficient manner and to help people in addressing their grievances.

Speaking in the state assembly on Tuesday, he also announced various other initiatives including free wi-fi connectivity in villages of the coastal state.

A chatbot is a computer program that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to simulate human conversation through voice commands or text chats or both.

Responding to the demands for grants, Khaunte said his department will introduce AI-based chatbots to deliver services to citizens in a more efficient and effective way. “In the initial stage, chatbots would be introduced in tourism, public grievances (departments) and on Goa Online website,” he said.

Unveiling various new initiatives, the minister said Goa aspires to be a part of this growth revolution by becoming the next hub of this tech-based economy through the emerging technology and creative spaces.

To take forward the concept of #WorkationGoa, the government will create co-working spaces at Morjim, Ashwem and Benaulim. This will take ahead the vision of 4S – sea, sun, sand and Software, the minister said.

“The government will provide free wi-fi hotspots in public places in rural areas to bridge the digital divide, fostering inclusivity and empowering communities,” he added.

Khaunte said a total of 227 end-to-end services of 35 departments have been moved to the Goa Online website as a part of the Centre's e-District Mission Mode Project and 6.8 lakh registered users and 22.57 lakh transactions have been recorded till date.

A total of 407 village level entrepreneurs have also come on-board, delivering both state and central government services as a part of common service centre initiative of the Union government, he said.

The minister said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 30.25 crore to safeguard important public documents by digitising the data and documents pertaining to tourism, registration, labour and employment, printing and stationary, archives and IT departments for now.

Khaunte further said all the allied work of the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem in North Goa will be completed by March 2024. He also said the state government has disbursed Rs 3.27 crore to 115 beneficiaries under the Goa StartUp Policy. The greenfield IT hybrid cluster at Porvorim will accommodate 150-200 small and medium sized companies, he said, adding the startup village at Chimbel is at the conceptualisation stage.

