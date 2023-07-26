Left Menu

CSPs tap Nokia IPAA+ solutions to accelerate 5G deployment across Oceania

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-07-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 12:37 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Australia

Aussie operators Optus and TPG Telecom and New Zealand's One NZ have tapped Nokia's Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) solution to deploy 5G services faster than ever before in the Oceania region.

Nokia's IPAA+ accelerates 5G deployment by addressing the issue service providers typically face - finding additional space on towers and rooftops to add 5G antennas. The modular solution is designed to support a wide range of frequencies, from 700 MHz to 2.6 GHz and the 3.5 GHz 5G band with a compact antenna solution.

"We are thrilled that several service providers have placed their trust in Nokia's state-of-the-art products and have taken the lead in deploying IPAA+ in the region. Our latest solutions are designed in accordance with feedback from our customers. These products address a major pain point of our customers by allowing a single integrated 5G antenna to cover all sub-6GHz 5G frequency bands," said Rob Joyce, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia Oceania.

Optus has already started rolling out a customized variant of Nokia's IPAA that incorporates a 2.3 GHz 8T8R array easing the deployment of both 2300 and 3500 TDD bands within the same antenna footprint.

TPG Telecom and One NZ plan to commence deployments later this year.

