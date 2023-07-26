iCubesWire Launches India Influencer Conclave with Chetan Bhagat & Mandira Bedi as Keynote Speakers

iCubesWire, a leading global ad tech platform, has announced the 'India Influencer Conclave', scheduled to take place on August 25th at the Camellias Club in Gurgaon. The exclusive event, with entry by invitation only, will see a convergence of 50+ key influencers, 40+ top-notch brands, regulatory bodies, and platform experts for a day of insightful panel discussions, captivating keynote sessions, and a glamorous awards ceremony. After Gurgaon, the series continues with Chapter 2, Chapter 3, and Chapter 4 planned for Mumbai, Bangalore, and Dubai, respectively.

The conclave will be a mix of ideas, knowledge, and opportunities, bringing together key players in the influencer marketing industry to connect, network, and share their experiences. The line-up includes keynote sessions from preeminent celebrities like Chetan Bhagat and Mandira Bedi, who have successfully leveraged digital platforms to build a wide-reaching impact. The conclave will also feature several social media influencers like RJ Kisna, Nitibha Kaul, Ankita Sahigal, and Trakin Tech, along with 50 others.

The event will witness the participation of industry leaders such as Nitin Sethi, Chief Digital Officer, Consumer Businesses at Adani Group, along with brand managers from various organizations, including Flipkart, Swiggy, Titan, Dabur, Coke, Kotak BankLG, Ambience, Myntra and 40 other top-tier brands. Another key highlight of the event is an insightful session by Meta (formerly known as Facebook) for a day of intensive industry-led discussions and engagements.

Commenting on the event, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, "India Influencer Conclave'23 is a game-changer in the influencer marketing industry. It presents a golden opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in insightful conversations, learn from industry leaders, and gain access to strategic partnerships. Our vision for the conclave is to create a space where meaningful dialogues lead to innovative solutions that will shape the future of influencer marketing in India and beyond." Commenting on the event, Chetan Bhagat, said, "It will be an amazingly unique event where participants will get a chance to meet influencers, creators, brands, regulators, marketers all under the same roof. This also brings an exciting opportunity to participate in enlightening panel discussions, insightful Keynote sessions and network with some of the best minds in the industry." About iCubesWire iCubesWire, founded in 2010, is amongst the leading Digital Marketing Agencies in India offering 360° concepts to over 250+ clients across e-Commerce, Automobile, Technology, Finance, Travel, Hospitality and more, having its presence across Middle East and Southeast Asia. Carving a niche for them in the marketing space, iCubesWire has been consistently investing in R&D and business expansion. With an aim to amplify the growth of digital start-ups, iCubesWire has earmarked $3 million into its 'Digital Innovation Fund' for which the company was recognised and lauded globally.

