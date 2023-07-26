Swimming-Australia's O'Callaghan shatters world record in women's 200m freestyle
Reuters | Fukuoka | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:56 IST
- Japan
Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan set a world record in the women's 200 metres freestyle, capturing the gold medal with a time of one minute, 52.85 seconds at the swimming world championships on Wednesday.
O'Callaghan broke the performance-enhancing bodysuit era mark of 1:52.98 set by Italian Federica Pellegrini at the 2009 worlds in Rome, and was 0.16 seconds ahead of silver medallist Ariarne Titmus of Australia. Summer McIntosh of Canada took the bronze.
