Left Menu

AI Makes History: Minister Interviewed by AI Presenter for the First Time

During this momentous interview, a wide range of topics were covered, including discussions on new technologies and Keralas preparedness for advancements such as robotics.httpschanneliam.com a digital news media startup founded by Nisha Krishnan and incubated since 2016 in Kerala Startup Mission, plays a crucial role in facilitating this interview.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:25 IST
AI Makes History: Minister Interviewed by AI Presenter for the First Time
  • Country:
  • India

Channeliam.com, known for creating India's first AI news anchor Pragathy, has achieved a significant milestone by conducting an interview with Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas, Minister of Public Works and Tourism Department of Kerala using an AI avatar. During this momentous interview, a wide range of topics were covered, including discussions on new technologies and Kerala's preparedness for advancements such as robotics.

https://channeliam.com/ a digital news media startup founded by Nisha Krishnan and incubated since 2016 in Kerala Startup Mission, plays a crucial role in facilitating this interview. Nisha's AI avatar adeptly posed thought-provoking questions to the minister, representing a significant milestone in the application of generative AI within news production. CEO and Founder Nisha Krishnan took pride in Channeliam's use of technology for progressive ideas, while Nisha Krishnan appreciated Minister PA Muhammad Riyas's willingness to embrace technological advancements and explore new possibilities. This interview stood as a historic landmark, symbolising the intersection of technology and journalism.

Yotube link https://youtu.be/qsJ2OmMUM24 Channeliam https://channeliam.com/2023/07/13/an-ai-presenter-interviews-a-minister-for-the-first-time/ AI അവതാരകയ്ക്ക് മുന്നിൽ ഒരു മന്ത്രി! ശ്രീ PA മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസ് AI അവതാരകയോട് പറഞ്ഞത്! Contact: Nisha Krishnan, Tel: +91 8075740640, Email: ceo@channeliam.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162372/Minister_Vs_AI.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023