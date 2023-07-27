AI Makes History: Minister Interviewed by AI Presenter for the First Time

Channeliam.com, known for creating India's first AI news anchor Pragathy, has achieved a significant milestone by conducting an interview with Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas, Minister of Public Works and Tourism Department of Kerala using an AI avatar. During this momentous interview, a wide range of topics were covered, including discussions on new technologies and Kerala's preparedness for advancements such as robotics.

https://channeliam.com/ a digital news media startup founded by Nisha Krishnan and incubated since 2016 in Kerala Startup Mission, plays a crucial role in facilitating this interview. Nisha's AI avatar adeptly posed thought-provoking questions to the minister, representing a significant milestone in the application of generative AI within news production. CEO and Founder Nisha Krishnan took pride in Channeliam's use of technology for progressive ideas, while Nisha Krishnan appreciated Minister PA Muhammad Riyas's willingness to embrace technological advancements and explore new possibilities. This interview stood as a historic landmark, symbolising the intersection of technology and journalism.

Yotube link https://youtu.be/qsJ2OmMUM24 Channeliam https://channeliam.com/2023/07/13/an-ai-presenter-interviews-a-minister-for-the-first-time/ AI അവതാരകയ്ക്ക് മുന്നിൽ ഒരു മന്ത്രി! ശ്രീ PA മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസ് AI അവതാരകയോട് പറഞ്ഞത്! Contact: Nisha Krishnan, Tel: +91 8075740640, Email: ceo@channeliam.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162372/Minister_Vs_AI.jpg

