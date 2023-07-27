Introducing Ambit Finvest Business Loan on Bajaj Markets

India Ambit Finvest Business Loan is now available on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Business owners can meet an array of financial obligations, including: • Working capital requirements • Cash flow management • Fund expansion plans • Business credit management or debt consolidation Self-employed professionals and business owners can access this instrument on Bajaj Markets and enjoy a streamlined loan application process. The benefits of applying on this platform are: • Easy and intuitive digital application process • Online loan comparison provision to help identify viable offers • Quick approval With simple eligibility and documents requirements, one can apply for an Ambit Finvest Business Loan and enjoy a host of features and benefits, such as: • Multipurpose financing of up to Rs. 2.5 Lakhs • Interest rates starting at 20% p.a.

• Flexible repayment tenure of up to 36 months • Collateral-free loans for maximum convenience • Quick processing and disbursal In addition to this, applying for an Ambit Finvest Business Loan on Bajaj Markets is easy, simple, and quick, thanks to an entirely digital process. One can also use the EMI calculator to compare and optimise the borrowing. For a hassle-free and seamless experience, one can apply on the Bajaj Markets app or website. About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities. Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, “Ab Choices Hue Aasaan”.

