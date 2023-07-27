Left Menu

Soccer-Japan to meet North Korea, South Korea face China in World Cup qualifying

Second Round (matches to be played from November 2023 to June 2024) Group A: Qatar, India, Kuwait, Afghanistan or Mongolia Group B: Japan, Syria, North Korea, Myanmar or Macau Group C: South Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore or Guam Group D: Oman, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Taiwan or Timor Leste Group E: Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Hong Kong or Bhutan Group F: Iraq, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia or Brunei Group G: Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Tajikistan, Cambodia or Pakistan Group H: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen or Sri Lanka, Nepal or Laos Group I: Australia, Palestine, Lebanon, Maldives or Bangladesh

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:43 IST
Soccer-Japan to meet North Korea, South Korea face China in World Cup qualifying
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan were drawn to face North Korea and Syria in Asia's preliminaries for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, while South Korea will face China and Thailand when the second round of the continent's qualifiers kick off in November.

The Japanese will also take on the winners of a playoff between Myanmar and Macau, to be held over two legs on Oct. 12 and 17, while Korea's group is completed by either Singapore or Guam. Australia, who reached the knockout rounds at the 2022 World Cup before losing to eventual champions Argentina, will feature in Group I alongside Palestine, Lebanon and either the Maldives or Bangladesh.

FIFA's decision to increase the size of the World Cup to 48 nations means Asia has been granted eight guaranteed berths plus a possible ninth spot at the finals available through a series of intercontinental playoffs. Teams finishing in the top two positions in the nine groups drawn in Kuala Lumpur will advance to the third preliminary round, where three groups of six teams will compete for the World Cup spots.

Reigning Asian Cup holders Qatar, who hosted the 2022 World Cup, will face India, Kuwait and either Afghanistan or Mongolia in Group A while in Group E six-time World Cup qualifiers Iran face Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hong Kong or Bhutan. Iraq have been drawn in Group F alongside Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia or Brunei with Saudi Arabia headlining Group G with Jordan, Tajikistan and Cambodia or Pakistan.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and either Yemen or Sri Lanka and Nepal or Laos compete in Group H. Asian World Cup qualifying, First Round (to be played Oct. 12 and 17)

Afghanistan v Mongolia; Maldives v Bangladesh; Singapore v Guam; Yemen v Sri Lanka; Myanmar v Macau; Cambodia v Pakistan; Taiwan v Timor Leste; Indonesia v Brunei; Hong Kong v Bhutan; Nepal v Laos. Second Round (matches to be played from November 2023 to June 2024)

Group A: Qatar, India, Kuwait, Afghanistan or Mongolia Group B: Japan, Syria, North Korea, Myanmar or Macau Group C: South Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore or Guam Group D: Oman, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Taiwan or Timor Leste Group E: Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Hong Kong or Bhutan Group F: Iraq, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia or Brunei Group G: Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Tajikistan, Cambodia or Pakistan Group H: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen or Sri Lanka, Nepal or Laos Group I: Australia, Palestine, Lebanon, Maldives or Bangladesh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023