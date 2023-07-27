Vietnam's MobiFone improves energy efficiency with Nokia Digital Design service

In a world's first trial of Nokia's new Digital Design service, Vietnamese telecom giant MobiFone was able to achieve overall energy savings of almost 14 percent, without impacting network performance or end-user experience.

The trial took place at 112 cell sites over an area of 65 square kilometres in the Ngu Hanh Son district of Vietnam. Nokia's Digital Design service was applied in MobiFone's 4G 1800 MHz (band 3) layer and the operator implemented power reduction in 88 percent of the 4G radio cells.

"MobiFone supports sustainable practices to bring down our carbon emissions without compromising on performance or the customer experience. We are thrilled by the results of this trial with Nokia Digital Design and look forward to working with our longstanding partner, Nokia to reduce the energy consumption in other parts of our network," said Mr. Vu Tuan Trung, Deputy Manager of Technology Department at MobiFone.

By analyzing each individual cell in the network, Nokia's new Digital Design service determines interference, load, and beam-set configuration and recommends the most appropriate radio link power balance to reduce transmit power.

The service also helps mobile operators tackle radio cell energy consumption also during peak hours, leading to considerable energy savings.

"This important trial of Nokia's Digital Design service for improving the energy efficiency of MobiFone's radio access network demonstrates how mobile operators can deliver a premium experience to end users while reducing their energy consumption. At Nokia, we embed energy efficiency thinking across our entire product and service portfolio, helping our customers adopt sustainable practices while also reducing their energy costs. We hope that this successful trial will inspire other service providers to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient solutions," Rubén Morón Flores, Head of Market Unit Vietnam at Nokia.

The successful pilot highlights the opportunity for mobile operators to expedite sustainable and energy-efficient approaches to their networks.