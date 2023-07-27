Left Menu

Cactus Venture Partners invests USD 4 million in Kapture CX

We intend to use this capital efficiently in growth markets we have identified, Co-Founders of Kapture CX Sheshgiri Kamath and Vikas Garg said.Kapture CX has operations in the US, UAE, Indonesia and the Philippines apart from India and lists clients such as Meesho, BigBasket, Tata1MG, Reliance, Unilever and ITC, according to a release.Notably, Suumit Shah of Dukaan had recently replaced 90 per cent of their customer support staff with an AI-powered chatbot, attributing the reason to struggle with customer support, he said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:24 IST
Cactus Venture Partners invests USD 4 million in Kapture CX
  • Country:
  • India

Venture capital firm Cactus Venture Partners on Thursday said it has invested USD 4 million (about Rs 33 crore) in software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based customer support automation startup Kapture CX.

Founded in 2014, Kapture CX provides business solutions to automate customer support over call, e-mail, chat and social media for retail, travel, banking and financial services (BFSI) and consumer durable companies.

''We are seeing a lot of demand from enterprises to enhance their customer experience. No one is happy with their customer support platform provider and large incumbents are struggling to meet the requirements of enterprise customers.

''The bets we have placed on Gen AI capabilities and expansions in select international markets have paid off quite well. We intend to use this capital efficiently in growth markets we have identified,'' Co-Founders of Kapture CX Sheshgiri Kamath and Vikas Garg said.

Kapture CX has operations in the US, UAE, Indonesia and the Philippines apart from India and lists clients such as Meesho, BigBasket, Tata1MG, Reliance, Unilever and ITC, according to a release.

Notably, Suumit Shah of Dukaan had recently replaced 90 per cent of their customer support staff with an AI-powered chatbot, attributing the reason to ''struggle'' with customer support, he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023