Google for Startups Accelerator invites applications, focus on AI-first startups

Google for Startups Accelerator is inviting applications for its eighth cohort with a focus on AI-first startups, the company announced in a blogpost on Thursday.

Indian startups funded from Seed to Series A level can apply for the three-month programme till August 22, 2023, it said.

''We are looking for Indian AI-first startups working across different sectors to solve complex problems and tackle the toughest challenges in their industry,'' Google said.

According to the announcement, the select startups will receive mentorship and training on product, design, growth and leadership development.

The seventh class of the accelerator programme is underway since June 2023, enrolling 20 Seed to Series A startups like LimeChat, Quroz and Swasthya AI, Google said.

The programme ends with a ''Demo Day'' for startups to grow their visibility within the ecosystem, it said.

Founders can continue to receive support after the programme wraps through the Google for Startups alumni network, the company added.

Google for Startups Accelerator: India is an equity-free programme for Indian technology startups leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)