Microsoft and Samsung unveil industry’s first on-device attestation solution

Samsung Electronics and Microsoft have introduced the industry's first on-device, mobile hardware-backed device attestation solution, designed to ensure device identity and health, thus preventing compromised devices from gaining access to sensitive corporate data.

The solution is available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, including "Security by Knox" devices with Android OS 10 or later, and combined with protection from Microsoft Intune.

With this solution, enterprises now have an extra layer of protection against compromised devices that might falsely claim to be secure and known, potentially accessing confidential corporate information. This solution also enables employees to bring their own devices (BYOD) to work with confidence, knowing that their personal devices are protected with the same high level of security as company-owned devices. This boosts worker productivity, enhances user experiences, and simplifies administration for IT managers.

The mobile hardware-backed device attestation solution works on both managed and unmanaged devices, regardless of device ownership. Traditional device attestation methods mainly function on managed devices, relying on server-based and network connectivity, which necessitates enrolling the entire device into the corporate system. However, the new mobile hardware-backed attestation allows enterprises to verify a device's integrity and grant access to the corporate system, whether the device is managed or unmanaged. Furthermore, the user experience is seamless, as employees can bring their personal devices to work and safely access the corporate system without additional security steps.

"Samsung is committed to meaningful innovations that are as secure as they are versatile and optimized. As work habits evolve and people are working from virtually anywhere on any device, we are paving the way for the future of enterprise device security and democratizing the means for businesses to better protect their information," said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung and Microsoft partnership marks a significant milestone in mobile device security for business customers. As the landscape of work and cybersecurity continues to evolve, the joint solution paves the way for a more secure and flexible future in mobile device usage for businesses.