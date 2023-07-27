Left Menu

Microsoft and Samsung unveil industry’s first on-device attestation solution

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:25 IST
Microsoft and Samsung unveil industry’s first on-device attestation solution
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics and Microsoft have introduced the industry's first on-device, mobile hardware-backed device attestation solution, designed to ensure device identity and health, thus preventing compromised devices from gaining access to sensitive corporate data.

The solution is available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, including "Security by Knox" devices with Android OS 10 or later, and combined with protection from Microsoft Intune.

With this solution, enterprises now have an extra layer of protection against compromised devices that might falsely claim to be secure and known, potentially accessing confidential corporate information. This solution also enables employees to bring their own devices (BYOD) to work with confidence, knowing that their personal devices are protected with the same high level of security as company-owned devices. This boosts worker productivity, enhances user experiences, and simplifies administration for IT managers.

The mobile hardware-backed device attestation solution works on both managed and unmanaged devices, regardless of device ownership. Traditional device attestation methods mainly function on managed devices, relying on server-based and network connectivity, which necessitates enrolling the entire device into the corporate system. However, the new mobile hardware-backed attestation allows enterprises to verify a device's integrity and grant access to the corporate system, whether the device is managed or unmanaged. Furthermore, the user experience is seamless, as employees can bring their personal devices to work and safely access the corporate system without additional security steps.

"Samsung is committed to meaningful innovations that are as secure as they are versatile and optimized. As work habits evolve and people are working from virtually anywhere on any device, we are paving the way for the future of enterprise device security and democratizing the means for businesses to better protect their information," said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung and Microsoft partnership marks a significant milestone in mobile device security for business customers. As the landscape of work and cybersecurity continues to evolve, the joint solution paves the way for a more secure and flexible future in mobile device usage for businesses.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023