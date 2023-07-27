Left Menu

Religare ties up with Nasscom CoE to drive tech innovation

Religare Enterprises Limited REL and Nasscom Centre for Excellence CoE IoT have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen business processes and solution landscape.The tie-up will help infusion of cutting-edge technology and innovation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 20:22 IST
Religare ties up with Nasscom CoE to drive tech innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and Nasscom Centre for Excellence (CoE) IoT have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen business processes and solution landscape.

The tie-up will help infusion of cutting-edge technology and innovation. It will also enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiencies and data security while creating long-term value within the sector.

Nasscom CoE's expertise in co-creation and vast network of startups and SMEs specialising in emerging technologies, such as AI, ML, AR/VR, Robotics, Blockchain, Drones and IoT will present Religare Group the access to relevant innovators and their technology, the company said in a statement. The group will continue to explore potential business collaborations tailored to the company's specific needs and seize possible opportunities to benefit the enterprise and BFSI sector, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023