India bowl out West Indies for paltry 114

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:16 IST
India bowled West Indies out for 114 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday. Sent in to bat, West Indies suffered a batting collapse with skipper Shai Hope (43 off 45 balls) being the top scorer. For India, Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) accounted for three batters. Debutant Mukesh Kumar (1/22), Hardik Pandya (1/17) and Shardul Thakur (1/14) also chipped in with a wicket each. Brief Scores: West Indies: 114 all out in 23 overs (Shai Hope 43; Kuldeep Yadav 4/6, Ravindra Jadeja 3/37).

