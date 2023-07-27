US intelligence report says China giving Russia military tech, aiding in sanctions evasion
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 21:29 IST
China is helping Russia evade Western sanctions and likely providing Moscow with military and dual-use technology for use in Ukraine, according to an unclassified U.S. intelligence report released on Thursday.
The assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was released on Thursday by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
