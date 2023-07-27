Business brief

Left Menu

27-07-2023
Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and nasscom CoE for IoT and AI have entered a partnership to strengthen REL's business processes and solution landscape, making it future-ready.

The collaboration will harness the collective strengths of both organisations to enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiencies and data security while creating long-term value within the sector, said REL, a diversified financial services group.

It said that nasscomCoE's expertise in co-creation and vast network of startups and SMEs specialising in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, AR/VR, robotics, blockchain, drones, and IoT (Internet of Things), will present Religare Group the access to relevant innovators and their technology.

With the announcement, nasscom CoE has also launched the fifth version of the Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC), a one-of-its-kind initiative to tackle the challenges healthcare providers face in their journey to digital transformation.

