Unknown tracker alerts rolling out to Android users

Google is rolling out unknown tracker alerts on Android - a new safety feature which automatically notifies you if an unknown Bluetooth tracker device is separated from its owner and detected to be travelling with you.

Announced at I/O 2023, unknown tracker alerts work with widely used Bluetooth trackers, including Apple AirTags and all trackers compatible with the Find My Device network.

The new feature notifies you if someone else's tracker device is detected to be travelling with you and out of Bluetooth range from the owner. By tapping on the notification on your Android device, you can learn more about the tracker and view a map of where it was seen travelling with you.

Additionally, you can choose to play a sound from the tracker to help locate it discreetly, without alerting the owner of the tracker.

After you receive an alert, you can learn more about the unknown Bluetooth tracker and get tips on how to take action. When you bring the device closers to the phone's back, some Bluetooth trackers may share details such as serial number or additional information about the owner of the device, like the last four digits of their phone number.

You can also manually scan your surroundings for the tracker without waiting for an alert. The manual scan feature detects trackers that are near you and separated from their owner’s device.

On your device, tap Settings.

Tap Safety & Emergency > Unknown tracker alerts.

Tap Scan now.

Your device will take about 10 seconds to complete a manual scan.

Meanwhile, Google has decided to hold the rollout of the Find My Device network until Apple has implemented protections for iOS